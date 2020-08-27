August 27. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of August.

NAMES

Natalya Sats (1903-1993) - a theatre director, the first woman to become an opera director, theatre practitioner, writer, playwright and teacher.

The Irkutsk native was born to the family of a singer and violinist. She was into music since early childhood.

Khakimzhan Nauryzbayev (1925-2009) – a founder of the Kazakh school of sculpture, the country’s first skilled sculptor, merited figure of art, people’s artist, winner of the Valikhanov state award and Tarlan prize.

He was born in Ulykol village, Uzynkol district. He was accepted to the Art College in Alma-Ata city in May 1943. Nauryzbayev also studied at the Moscow Institute of Architecture, and the Kharkov State Art Institute. He is the author of over 300 works, including sculptures of Abai, Zhambyl, Shoqan Walikhanov, Kurmangazy, Dina Nurpeisova, and so on.

Dastan Sartauev (1959) – the Chief Military Advocate General of Kazakhstan. Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the S.M.Kirov Kazakh State University to become a lawyer.

Kurmanbek Zhumagali (1985) – the General-Director of Astana TV channel. He graduated from the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University majoring in journalism in 2008.

Olzhas Smagulov (1989) is the Deputy Head of the Office of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. The Almaty native graduated from the American InterContinental University in Los Angeles, the USA, where he studied business administration, management, in 2009. He gained his master’s degree in economics at California State Polytechnic University in Pomona, USA, in 2012. In 2013, he graduated from the Zhangir khan West Kazakhstan Agrarian and Technical University. In 2014, he earned his master’s degree in public policy and administration from the London School of Economics.