Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    August 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    27 August 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 27th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 27.

    DATES

    International Boxing Day was first established by the International Boxing Association on July 22. The day is now marked on August 27.

    EVENTS

    1992 - At the initiative of First President of Kazakhstan Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev the talks on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the participation of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbijan, Armenia, and Kazakhstan take place. The memorandum reaffirming Azerbaijan and Armenia’s readiness to ceases military activities on September 1, 1992, was adopted.

    1992 – Kazakhstan exchanges notes establishing diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    2001 – The jubilee medal «10th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence» is established.

    2010 – The rapid ascent of Ablaketka mountain where the State flag was planted takes place.

    2012 – The unveiling of the memorial sign to First President of Chechnya, Russian Hero Akhmad Khadzhi Kadyrov takes place in the Malya Saran village, Karaganda region.

    2015 – The ceremony of laying the capsule of the new aviation base of the National Guard of Kazakhstan takes place within the International Airport of Astana.

    2015 – The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University joins the Clinton Global Initiative and Clinton Global Initiative University (CGI U).

    2015 – The ceremony of signing the agreement on the establishment of the Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank between the Kazakh Government and the IAEA takes place.

    2017 – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen wins the Best Foreign Creative Personality of the Year at the 2017 Fresh Asia music Festival.

    2017 – The Kazakh film The Road to Mother wins the main prize for the Best Film nomination at the film festival Marco Polo.

    2020 – First President of Kazakhstan Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is given the «Champion for the world free from nuclear tests» status at the special session of the UNGA takes place on the International Day against Nuclear Tests.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    EXA International CEO praises Kazakhstan’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Delegates from 34 countries to take part in International Volunteers Forum in Astana
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    3 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    4 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
    5 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%