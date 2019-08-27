Go to the main site
    August 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    27 August 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 27.

    1992 – On the initiative of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, trilateral talks on regulation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are held in Almaty. Ministers of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Kazakhstan took part in it. The meeting ended with signing a memorandum, as per which Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to stop the military operations since September 1, 1992.

    1999 – Kazakhstan establish diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    2001 – A monument to the Kazakh warriors, who fought against the Dzungarian invaders in the XV-XVIII centuries, is unveiled in Karassay municipality of Almaty region, on the Almaty-Bishkek highway.

    2001 – Jubilee medal «10th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan» is issued. The medal is awarded to the nationals of Kazakhstan and foreign countries for their contribution to the strengthening of Kazakhstan’s sovereignty.

    2012 – A memorial plate is unveiled in honor of the First President of the Chechen Republic, Hero of Russia Akhmad-Haji Kadyrov in Malaya Saran village of Karaganda region. Born in the Kazakh land, Akhmad Kadyrov has always given special attention to the fraternal relations between the two nations, whose friendship began in the 1940s, in the epoch of repressions and deportations, when thousands of Chechen people found their second homeland in Kazakhstan.

    2014 – During a visit to Turkey, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev participates in the ceremony of inauguration of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Nursultan Nazarbayev also has a number of bilateral meetings with the leaders of foreign delegations.

    2015 – Kazakhstan Government and the IAEA sign an agreement on establishment of the Low-Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan.

    2017 – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen becomes a winner of the ‘ Best Foreign Creative Personality of the Year ’ title at the 2017 Fresh Asia Music Festival.

    History of Kazakhstan Interesting facts and stories
