August 26. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of August.

Saken Kanybekov (1966) – Chairman of the Board of the Southwest Scientific and Research Institute of Livestock and Planting.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kazakh Agricultural Institute, Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

Between 2016 and 2021, he was Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament, 6th convocation, member of the Committee on Agrarian Issues.

He was appointed to his recent post in February 2021.

Aidarbek Tumatov (1967) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Jordan, Iraq, and Palestine.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Saint-Petersburg State University, Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.

In 2011 and 2019, he was director of the Department of Asia and Africa of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Magzhan Ilyasov (1974) – Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the international relations faculty of the Kazakh State University of World Languages, studied in the United States.

From 2012 to 2013, he acted as an advisor to the Kazakh President. In 2013 and 2016, he headed the Foreign Policy Center of the Kazakh President’s Office. Between 2016 and 2020, he was Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Netherlands, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

He took up his recent post in September 2020.



