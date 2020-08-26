Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    August 26. Today's Birthdays

    26 August 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of August.

    NAMES

    Saken Kanybekov (1966) is the deputy of Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VI convocation, member of the agrarian committee.

    Born in South Kazakhstan (Turkestan) region is the graduate of the Kazakh Agriculture Institute, Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

    Prior to the appointment served as Deputy Governor of South Kazakhstan.

    Has been working since Mach 2016.

    Aidarbek Tumatov (1967) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (since 2019).

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Saint Petersburg State University, Ryskulov Kazakh University of Economics.

    Prior to the appointment has served director of Asia and Africa Department, Kazakh Foreign Ministry (2011-2019).

    Magzhan Iliyasov (1974) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Netherlands, permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh State University of World Languages.

    Has been acting since May 2016.

    Sergei Chernenok (1981) is the director of the defense industry complex development department, Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Graduated from the Bigeldinov Karaganda Republican Military School, Zhukov Military University.

    Has been working since July 2020.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Today's Birthdays
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    3 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    4 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    5 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region