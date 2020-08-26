August 26. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of August.

NAMES

Saken Kanybekov (1966) is the deputy of Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VI convocation, member of the agrarian committee.

Born in South Kazakhstan (Turkestan) region is the graduate of the Kazakh Agriculture Institute, Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

Prior to the appointment served as Deputy Governor of South Kazakhstan.

Has been working since Mach 2016.

Aidarbek Tumatov (1967) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (since 2019).

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Saint Petersburg State University, Ryskulov Kazakh University of Economics.

Prior to the appointment has served director of Asia and Africa Department, Kazakh Foreign Ministry (2011-2019).

Magzhan Iliyasov (1974) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Netherlands, permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh State University of World Languages.

Has been acting since May 2016.

Sergei Chernenok (1981) is the director of the defense industry complex development department, Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Graduated from the Bigeldinov Karaganda Republican Military School, Zhukov Military University.

Has been working since July 2020.



