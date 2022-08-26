26 August 2022 07:00

August 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 26.

EVENTS

1920 – The decree establishing the Kirghiz Autonomous Socialist Soviet Republic with its capital in the city of Orenburg is adopted. West Kazakhstan native Saitkali Mendeshev becomes the First Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Kirghiz Autonomous Socialist Soviet Republic, which included Uralsk, Tugai, Semipalatinsk and Akmola governorates as well as parts of Bukey and Orenburg governorates.

1998 – A statue of Muhammad Haidar Dughlat is erected in front of the Taraz State University in the city of Taraz.

1999 – A memorial plaque to the academician Omirbek Zholdasbekov is unveiled on the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University building.

2005 – Almaty city holds a ceremony of the cancellation of a postage stamp devoted to the 10th anniversary of the Constitution of Kazakhstan.

2011 – Nur-Sultan’s National Tennis Center is given the status of an Asian Tennis Center, with another one located in Bangkok.

2011 – The K.Baiseitova National Theater stages a premiere of the play by Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov and Kazakh playwright Kaltay Mukhamedzhanov Ascent to Mount Fuji at the M.Lermontov Theatre as part of the tour. The play once was staged in Washington, D.C., London, and Tokyo.

2014 – A solemn ceremony of opening of the Kazakhstani Center of Peace and Accord takes place in London.

2015 – Rector of the Kazakh National University of Arts, people’s artist Aiman Musakhadzhaeva receives the Merited PhD title of Daeduk University in South Korea.

2016 – Construction of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank building begins within the Ulba Metallurgical Plant in Ust-Kamenogorsk city.

2017 – A memorial devoted to a rock star Viktor Tsoi is unveiled in Karaganda city.

2019 – Kazakhstani chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik receives a special prize from Georgian chess Woman Grandmaster Nana Alexandria after taking the first place at Vienna Open.

2021 – A bureau of the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan is opened in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.