August 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 August 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 26th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 26.

EVENTS

1920 – The decree is issued to establish the Kirghiz Autonomous Socialist Soviet Republic with its capital in the city of Orenburg.

1998 – A monument honoring Muhammad Khaidar Dulati is unveiled in Taraz.

1999 – A memorial plaque honoring academician Omirbek Zholdasbekov is unveiled in Almaty.

2005 – Almaty city holds a ceremony of the cancellation of a postage stamp, devoted to the 10th anniversary of the Constitution of Kazakhstan.

2011 – Nur-Sultan city National Tennis Center is given the status of the Asian Tennis Center.

2011 – A premiere of the play by Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov and Kazakh playwright Kaltay Mukhamedzhanov Ascent of Mount Fuji is staged at the Kulyash Baisseitova National Theatre.

2014 – A solemn opening ceremony of Kazakhstan peace and accord centre takes place in London.

2015 – Rector of the Kazakh National University of Arts, people’s artist Aiman Musakhadzhaeva receives the Merited PhD title of Daeduk University in South Korea.

2016 – Construction of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank building begins in the territory of the Ulba Metallurgical Plant in Ust-Kamenogorsk city.

2017 – A memorial devoted to a rock star Viktor Tsoi is unveiled in Karaganda city.

2019 – Kazakhstani chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik is awarded a special prize of chess legend Nana Alexandria after taking the first place at Vienna Open.


