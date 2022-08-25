25 August 2022 08:00

August 25. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of August.

NAMES

– Kazakh director, playwright, one of the founders of Kazakh national professional theatrical art, people’s artist of the KazASSR.

In 1936 and 1937, Shanin established the Uralsk musical drama theatre. He authored a number of plays. His plays were included in the repertoires of Kazakh drama theatres established in the 30s in Semipalatinsk, Karagnda, Shymkent, and Zhambyl.

– head of the organizational work department of the Office of the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy.

Born in Frunze, he is a graduate of the Kyrgyz State National University.

He took up his current post in March 2019.

– vice minister of industry and infrastructure development of Kazakhstan.

Born in Tselinograd, he graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy, Seifullin Kazakh State Agrotechnical University.

He was appointed to his current post in March 2021.

– executive secretary of the AMANAT party office in Nur-Sultan.

Born in Tselinograd, he is a graduate of the Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University, Kazpotrebsoyuz Karaganda Economic University.

In 2022, he acted as the Mayor of Nur-Sultan city.

He took up his current post in July 2022.

– Chairman of the Board of QazExpoCongress.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Kazakh Financial and Economic Academy.

He was appointed to his current post in July 2020.

– Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7convocation, member of the Social and Cultural Development Committee.

She received her bachelor’s, master’s, and PhD degrees from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

She was appointed to her current post in January 2021.