August 25. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of August.

NAMES

Zhumat Shanin (1892-1938) is the Kazakh film director, playwright, one of the founders of the Kazakh national professional theatrical arts, people’s artist of KazakhASSR.

He was born in Pavlodar region.

In 1936-1937 he organized the Uralsk music drama theatre. He authored several plays Zhandy suret, Kara kulyn, Kozy Korpesh-Bayan Sulu, Ush bazha contributing thus to the development of the national dramatic art.





Kuandyk Rakhmetov (1973) is the 1st deputy prosecutor of Aktobe region.

Has been serving since June 2019.

Nurlan Ybyraiym (1973) is the head of the organizational work department at the Office of the First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy.

Born in Frunze (Bishkek) is the graduate of the Kyrgyz State National University.

Has been acting since March 2019.





Adilbek Sarsembayev (1978) is the Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

Born in Tselinograd (Nur-Sultan) is the graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy, Seifullin Kazakh State Agro-Technical University.

Has been working since 2021.









Berik Dzhakenov (1978) is the Mayor of Yessil district of Nur-Sultan city.

Born in Tselinograd (Nur-Sultan) is the graduate of the Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University, Karaganda Economy University of Kazpotrebsoyuz.

Has been working since July 2019.













Allen Tchaizhunussov (1981) is the CEO at QazExpoCongress National Company JSC.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Kazakh Finance and Economics Academy.

Has been serving since July 2020.









Zhuldyz Suleimenova (1983) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, member of the social and cultural development committee.

Graduated from the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Has been serving since January 2021.



