August 25. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 August 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of August.

NAMES

photo

Zhumat Shanin (1892-1938) is the Kazakh film director, playwright, one of the founders of the Kazakh national professional theatre arts, people’s artist of KazASSR.

He was born in Bayanaul district in Pavlodar region.




photo

Nurlan Ybyraiym (1973) is the head of the organizational work department at the Office of the First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy.

Born in Frunze (Bishkek) is the graduate of the Kyrgyz State National University.

Has been acting since last March.




photo

Adilbek Sarsembayev (1978) is the CEO at Kazakhstan Engineering National Company JSC.

Born in Tselinograd (Nur-Sultan) is the graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy, Seifullin Kazakh State Agro-Technical University.

Has been working since 2020.



photo

Allen Tchaizhunussov (1981) is the CEO at QazExpoCongress National Company JSC.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Kazakh Finance and Economics Academy.

Has been serving since July 2020.


