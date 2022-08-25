August 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 25th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 25.

EVENTS

1992 – Kazakhstan and Belgium establish diplomatic relations.

1994 – The German House is opened in Almaty city.

2009 – The domes of the Assumption Russian Orthodox Cathedral – the largest church and the only to be built in the last 20 years in Central Asia – are installed.

2010 – The Customs Union Commission approves the Single register of certification bodies and testing laboratories.

2011 – Kazakhstani alpinists Maksut Zhumayev and Vasiliy Pibtsov climb K2 – the second highest mountain on Earth as part of the international team led by Ralf Dyuimovits.

2016 – International News Agency Kazinform wins the nomination for the best media outlet contributing to the usage of the State language by publishing in Kazakh as well as in Latin and Arabic graphics at the Til tugyry 2016 competition among the mass media.

2017 – Kazinform receives the statue of the Eurasian Economic Commission for high professionalism and creative approach in covering issues of integration agenda during the International Economic Forum Eurasian Week.

2017 – Chairman of the Board of Republican Newspaper Egemen Kazakhstan, President of the Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali is awarded the Hungarian Order of Merit.

2017 – Athlete Olga Rypakova wins first place with the leap of 14 meters and 55 centimeters in the women’s triple jump event at the Diamond League in Zurich, Switzerland.

2020 – The Kazakh-Chinese film Composer wins the Best Film, Best Director, Best Female Role, and Best Male Role nominations at the Red Maple Leaf Awards of the 8th Vancouver International Festival of Chinese Films.

2021 – A ceremony of presenting an exequatur and patent of the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Walloon Brabant province takes place.



