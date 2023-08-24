August 24. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of August.

NAMES

(1964) is the chair of the judicial chamber on criminal cases of the Zhambyl regional court.

Born in Dzhambul city is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Throughout his career worked at the Dzhambul region prosecutor’s office and at the Zhambyl regional court.

Has been serving since 2015.

(1965) is the Governor of Kostanay region.

Born in Kostanay region is a graduate of the Goryachkin Moscow State Agroengineering University.

In 2015-2017 acted as deputy head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and between 2019-2022 took the post of the Governor of North Kazakhstan region.

Has been serving since December 2022.

(1968) is the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Israel, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Cyprus concurrently (since 2020).

Graduated from the Almaty Teacher’s Training of Foreign Languages, Clingendael, the Netherlands Institute of International Relations.

Throughout his career worked at the embassies of Kazakhstan abroad, the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Foreign Ministry.

Before the appointment held the post of head of the foreign policy and international ties department of the Presidential Administration in 2019.

(1975) is the Rector of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Semipalatinsk State Medical Institute, the Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond.

Worked as a urologist in the Dzharbussynov Urology Centre in Kazakhstan. In 2008-2009 headed the healthcare development institute, and in 2012-2013 appointed as the deputy director of the republican healthcare development centre. He also headed healthcare departments in East Kazakhstan region and the city of Astana.

In 2020-2022 served as the Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan.

Has been appointed to the post last June.

(1981) is the General Consul of Kazakhstan in Dubai.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Abylai Khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages.

He started his career at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. He also worked at the embassy of Kazakhstan abroad, and Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

Has been appointed to the post in May 2019.