24 August 2022 08:00

August 24. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of August.

NAMES

Born in Dzhambul city, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He was appointed to his current post in 2015.

Kumar Akssakalov (1965) – governor of North Kazakhstan region.

Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the Goryachkina Moscow Institute of Engineers of Agricultural Production.

In 2014 and 2015, he was the Secretary of Nur Otan Part. Between 2015 and 2017, he worked as the deputy head of the Kazakh Presidential Administration.

He took up his current post in March 2017.

Satybaldy Burshakov (1968) – Kazakh Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Israel, Cyprus.

He is a graduate of the Almaty Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages, Clingendael Institute, completed courses from the Academy of Foreign Services.

Galym Ashimov (1968) – head of the state architectural and construction control department of Karaganda region.

Born in Karazhal city, he is a graduate of the Baikonurov Zhezkazgan University.

In 2015 and 2020, he was Mayor of Temirtau city.

He was appointed to his current post in August 2020.

Yerlan Mukashyev (1969) – interim Chargé d'affaires of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Moldova.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Almaty Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He took up his current post in January 2021.

Marat Shoranov (1975) – rector of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University.

Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Semipalatinsk State Medical Institute, Virginia Commonwealth University.

In 2020 and 2022, he was First Vice Minister of Health of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in June 2022.

Rauan Zhumabek (1981) –Consul General of Kazakhstan in Dubai.

Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Ablai khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages.

Between 2014 and 2019, he worked as an inspector, sector head of the Foreign Policy Center of the Kazakh President’s Administration.

He was appointed to his current post in May 2019.