August 24. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 August 2021, 08:00
August 24. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of August.

photo

Kumar Aksakalov (1965) is the Governor of North Kazakhstan region.

Born in Kostanay region is the graduate of the Goryachkin Moscow State Agroengineering University.

In 2015-2017 acted as deputy head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan in.

Has been serving since March 2017.

photo

Satybaldy Burshakov (1968) is the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Israel, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Cyprus concurrently (since 2020).

Graduated from the Almaty Teacher’s Training of Foreign languages, Clingendael, the Netherlands Institute of International Relations.

Prior to the appointment held the post of head of the foreign policy and international ties department of the Presidential Administration in 2019.

photo

Galym Ashimov (1968) is the head of the state architectures and construction control department of Karaganda region.

Graduated from the Baikonurov Zhezkazgan University.

Has been working since last August.

photo

Yerlan Mukashev (1969) is the Charge d'affaires of Kazakhstan in Moldova.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Almaty Pedagogic Institute of Foreign Languages and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. Throughout his diplomatic career he served at the Kazakh embassy in Germany and at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Has been serving since January this year.

photo

Marat Shoranov (1975) is the 1st Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Semipalatinsk State Medical Institute, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond.

Has been serving since last June.

photo

Rauan Zhumabek (1981) is the General Consul of Kazakhstan in Dubai.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Abylai Khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages.

Has been appointed to the post in May 2019.


