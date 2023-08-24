Go to the main site
    August 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    24 August 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 24th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 24.

    EVENTS

    1998 – The title «Khalyk Kaharmany» (Hero of the People) is awarded to composer Nurgisa Tlendiyev.

    1999 – The Bishkek declaration is signed during the Summit of the Heads of the member States State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

    2016 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Order of St. Sava, 1st class, during his meeting with former Serbian Patriarch Irinej in Belgrade, Serbia.

    2016 – The official ceremony of opening a monument to great poet Zhambyl Zhabayev takes place in Belgrade, Serbia.

    2016 – International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach sends Gennady Golovkin the distinctive Olympic sign as the Committee’s recognition of the boxer’s merits and legacy in the world of sports.

    2020 – The rare burial with the gold and silver artifacts is discovered in Atyrau. The burial had two layers with the bottom one dated to the 2nd century B.C. – the period of The Sarmatians.

    2021 – Kazakhstani Anuar Akuchurin together with American Gavin Ross win the 200m double-canoe event at the 2021 ICF Canoe Kayak Sprint Super Cup in Oklahoma City, US.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

