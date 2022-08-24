24 August 2022 07:00

August 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 24th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 24.

International Strange Music Day is marked annually at the initiative of New York composer and musician Patrick Grant whose works became a synthesis of various genres - from classical and pop music to post-punk, ambient and ethnic styles.





EVENTS

1998 – Kazakh-born director, composer, dombyra player, People’s Artist of USSR and Kazakh SSR Nurgissa Tlendiyev is awarded the title of Khalyk Kaharmany (Hero of the People).

1999 – Bishkek hosts Summit of the Heads of State of SCO member countries – Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. The event ends with signing the Bishkek Declaration.

2016 – Monument to outstanding Kazakh poet and improviser Zhambyl Zhabayev is unveiled in Belgrade, Serbia.

2016 – President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach sends a distinctive Olympic sign to Gennady Golovkin as a recognition of the boxer’s merits and legacy in the world of sports.

2020 – A group of archeologists discover rare burial site with gold and silver artifacts in Atyrau. The site has two layers with the bottom one dating back to the II century B.C. – the period of the Sarmatians. The upper layer belongs to the XI-XII centuries, the period of Pechenegs (Patzinaks).

2021 – A memorial to Kazakhstani warriors killed in the Great Patriotic War is unveiled in the territory of Moldova, on the legendary Șerpeni Bridgehead. The monument is installed under the international patriotic project «Batyrlar Zholymen» launched by the ERG at the initiative of Pavlodar-based «Maidan Zholy» search troop.