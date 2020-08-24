August 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 24.

DATES

1996 – The Suyinbay Museum of Literature is unveiled in Karakestek village of Zhambyl municipality of Almaty region. Suyinbay Aronuly was a famous Kazakh poet who lived in the 19th century.

1998 – People’s Artist of the USSR and the Kazakh SSR, Honored Worker of Culture of the Kazakh SSR Nurgissa Tlendiyev is awarded the title of Khalyk Kakharmany. Nurgissa Tlendiyev (1925-1998) was an outstanding conductor, composer and dombra player.

1999 – Summit of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Five – Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan – takes place in Bishkek. During the Summit, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Jiang Zemin and Askar Akayev sign a trilateral agreement on the junction point of the state borders of Kazakhstan, China and Kyrgyzstan.

2005 – Book The Centaurs of the Great Steppe by prominent statesman of Kazakhstan, former mayor of Almaty Imangali Tasmagambetov is awarded the Grand Prix of the II Art of Book International Contest in Moscow.

2012 – A monument to Kushikbay, one of the famous batyrs (heroes) of the Kazakh nation, who participated in the battles against Junghar invaders, is unveiled 50km from Semey. The monument installed next to the batyr’s tomb, is shaped as a helmet, dombra and swan.

2016 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Patriarch of Serbia Irinej in Belgrade. During the meeting the Leader of the Nation is presented the highest award of the Serbian Orthodox Church – the First Degree Order of Saint Sava.

2016 – A monument to outstanding Kazakh poet Jambyl Jabayev is unveiled in Belgrade. During the inauguration ceremony, leaders of Kazakhstan and Serbia lay flowers to the monument.

2016 – President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach sends an Olympic badge to Gennady Golovkin in recognition of his sports achievements. Golovkin clinched boxing silver at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

2017 – Rare and unique materials – registers of mosques and churches, documents and copies of the documents related to the history of the Kazakh Khanate and foreign archival documents of the 18th century, the documents about the activity of Alash and Alash-Orda Party and declassified manuscript of Magzhan Zhumabayev – are showcased at the exhibition New Milestones in the History of Kazakhstan. The event is organized in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) by the Regional Archival Service.



