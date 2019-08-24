August 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 24.

1996 – Suyinbay Museum of Literature is unveiled in Karakestek village of Zhambyl municipality of Almaty region. Suyinbay Aronuly was a famous Kazakh poet who lived in the 19th century.

1998 – People’s Artist of the USSR and the Kazakh SSR, Honored Worker of Culture of the Kazakh SSR Nurgissa Tlendiyev is awarded the title of Khalyk Kakharmany. Nurgissa Tlendiyev (1925-1998) was an outstanding conductor, composer and dombra player.

1999 – Summit of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Five – Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan – is held in Bishkek. During the Summit, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Jiang Zemin and Askar Akayev sign a trilateral agreement on the junction point of the state borders of Kazakhstan, China and Kyrgyzstan.

2005 – Book «The Centaurs of the Great Steppe» by prominent statesman of Kazakhstan, former mayor of Almaty Imangali Tasmagambetov is awarded with the Grand Prix of the II Art of Book International Contest in Moscow.

2012 – A monument to Kushikbay, one of the famous batyrs (heroes) of the Kazakh nation, who participated in the battles against Junghar invaders, is unveiled in 50km from Semey. The monument installed next to the batyr’s tomb, is shaped as a helmet, dombra and swan.

2012 – The National Bank of Kazakhstan issues Faisal and Zahir commemorative gold coins from the series «Famous Mosques of the World». The nominal value of the coins is 500 tenge. Faisal (Islamabad, Pakistan) is one of the biggest mosques in the world. Its area is 5,000 square meters and can accommodate up to 300,000 believers.

2016 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Patriarch of Serbia Irinej in Belgrade, during which the Leader of the Nation is presented the highest award of the Serbian Orthodox Church – the First Degree Order of Saint Sava.

2016 – The Kazakh Army receives the first batch of home-produced Arlan armored wheeled vehicles. Arlan is a multi-purpose armored wheeled vehicle with enhanced mine protection that can withstand shots from any small arms. The combat weight of the car is 16 tonnes, the crew of the car is 2 + 8 people. It can move with the speed of 100 kilometers per hour.

2016 – A monument to outstanding Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev is unveiled in Belgrade. During the inauguration ceremony, leaders of Kazakhstan and Serbia lay flowers to the monument.

2016 – President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach sends an Olympic badge to Gennady Golovkin in recognition of his sports achievements and heritage in the world of sport.

2017 – Rare and unique materials – registers of mosques and churches, documents and copies of the documents related to the history of the Kazakh Khanate and foreign archival documents of the 18th century, the documents about the activity of Alash and Alash-Orda Party and declassified manuscript of Magzhan Zhumabayev – are showcased at the exhibition «New Milestones in the History of Kazakhstan». The event is organized in Astana (Nur-Sultan) by the Regional Archival Service.