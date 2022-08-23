August 23. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of August.

NAMES

Akushtap Baktygereeva (1944) – Kazakh poetess, merited worker of Kazakhstan, winner of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan region, she graduated from the Almaty Kazakh State Women’s Pedagogical Institute.

In 2007, she joined the West Kazakhstan branch of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan as Chairwoman.

Throughout her creative career, Baktygereeva authored a number of books.

Gulmira Isimbayeva (1957) – Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University.

Born in Zhambyl region, she graduated from the Dzhambul Pedagogical Institute, Kirov Kazakh State University.

Between 2007 and 2011, she was Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament, 4th convocation, member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development. From 2012 to 2016, she worked as Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament, 5th convocation, member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development. In 2016 and 2021, he was Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament, 6th convocation, Deputy Majilis Chairwoman.

She was appointed to her current post in January 2021.

Olga Pepepechina (1967) – Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Deputy Chairwoman of the Kazakh Senate.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, she graduated from the Kurgan Agricultural Institute,

She took up her current post in January 2022.

Dmitriy Malakhov (1974) – First Deputy Chair of the Anti-corruption Agency of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kokshetau city, Akmola region, he is a graduate of the Almaty High School of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan, Rysskulov University of Economics and Finance.

He took up his current post in March 2022.



