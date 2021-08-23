August 23. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of August.

– Kazakh poetess, merited worker of Kazakhstan, winner of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan region, she graduated from the Almaty Kazakh State Women’s Pedagogical Institute.

In 2007, she joined the West Kazakhstan branch of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan as Chairwoman.

– Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University.

Born in Zhambyl region, she graduated from the Dzhambul Pedagogical Institute, Kirov Kazakh State University.

Between 2007 and 2011, she was Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament, 4th convocation, member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development. From 2012 to 2016, she worked as Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament, 5th convocation, member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development. In 2016 and 2021, he was Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament, 6th convocation, Deputy Majilis Chairwoman.

She was appointed to her recent post in January 2021.

– Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Chairwoman of the Committee on Finance and Budget.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, she graduated from the Kurgan Agricultural Institute,

She took up her recent post in August 2020.

– Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Social Medical Insurance Fund.

Born in Alma-Ata city, he graduated from the Kazakh State Management Academy.

He was appointed to his recent post in 2019.