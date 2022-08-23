23 August 2022 07:00

August 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 23rd of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 23.

DATES

International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition is commemorated every year on 23 August. The Day offers the opportunity to honour and remember those who suffered and died at the hands of the brutal slavery system.

EVENTS

1996 – The Kyrgyz Embassy is opened in Almaty city.

2010 – The official logo of Kazakhstan’s SCO presidency is approved.

2012 – The Declaration of the 2nd Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking Countries is signed in Bishkek.

2013 – WBA world champion Gennady Golovkin receives the badge and diploma of an honorary citizen of Karaganda.

2013 – The solemn ceremony of presenting the diploma granting the Alakol reserve the status of UNESCO biosphere reserve at the Forum dedicated to inauguration of the International Decades of the Rapprochement of Cultures in Astana.

2013 – Former Director-General of UNESCO Irina Bokova hands over the mandate as UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Sport to Serik Sapiyev in Astana during her official visit to Central Asia.

2016 – The opening ceremony of the memorial plate dedicated to the International Day against Nuclear Tests in the Daigo Fukuryu-Maru Exhibition Hall.

2018 – Representative of the Kazakhatomprom national atomic company Dauren Alybayev joins theWorld Nuclear Fuel Market (WNFM) senior management.

2019 – The Al-Farabi Kazakh-Indian Scientific, Educational and Cultural Center is opened in New Delhi.

2021 – The pyramid-shaped stone monuments dated 4 thousand years ago are discovered in the village of Toktamys, Abai district, East Kazakhstan region.

2021 – The General Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Busan, South Korea.