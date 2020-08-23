August 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 23rd of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 23.

EVENTS

1996 - A monument to eminent Kazakh folk singer and poet Jambyl Jabayev is unveiled in Almaty city. It is installed in Dostyk Avenue and designed by Kazakhstani sculptors and architects.

1996 - The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of Kazakhstan opens its doors in Almaty city.

2010 - The official logo of Kazakhstan's chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is approved. It depicts the emblem of the organization under which there is a soaring eagle.

2012 - The Declaration of the II Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (CCTS) is signed in Bishkek by the presidents of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Turkey, the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

2013 – WBA world boxing champion Gennady Golovkin becomes the honorary citizen of the city of Karaganda

2013 – The Alakol Reserve gains the status of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve during the forum on the occasion of the inauguration of the International Decade for the Rapprochement of Cultures hosted by Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana).

2013 - UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova appoints Kazakh boxer and Olympic gold medalist Serik Sapiyev as UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Sport in a ceremony in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana).

2016 - The memorial panel dedicated to the International Day Against Nuclear Tests is unveiled at the Tokyo-based Daigo Fukuryu Maru Museum in Japan. The exposition showcases illustrations about the tests at the Semipalatinsk Test Site, Nevada- Semipalatinsk Anti-Nuclear Movement, tells about the historic decision of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, to shut down the nuclear test site, and emphasizes the importance of the visit made in 2010 by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to the places where nuclear tests were carried out for 40 years.

2018 – Representative of JSC NAC Kazatomprom Dauren Alybayev is for the first time appointed as Member of the Board of the World Nuclear Fuel Market (WNFM).

2019 – The Kazakhstan-Indian Research, Educational and Cultural Center named after Al-Farabi opens its doors in New Delhi.



