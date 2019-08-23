August 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 23rd of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 23.

EVENTS

1996 - A monument to Jambyl Jabayev, an eminent Kazakh folk singer and poet, is unveiled in Almaty.

- The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of Kazakhstan opens its doors in Almaty.

2010 - The official logo of Kazakhstan's chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is approved. It depicts the emblem of the organization under which, there is a soaring eagle.

2012 - The Declaration of the II Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (CCTS) is inked in Bishkek by the Presidents of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Turkey, the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

2013 – The UNESCO Biosphere Reserve status is conferred on the Alakol Reserve during the forum on the occasion of the inauguration of the International Decade for the Rapprochement of Cultures hosted by Astana (now Nur-Sultan).

- UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova appoints Kazakh boxer Serik Sapiyev, an Olympic gold medalist, as UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Sport in a ceremony in Astana.

2016 - The memorial panel dedicated to the International Day Against Nuclear Tests is unveiled at the Tokyo-based Daigo Fukuryu Maru Museum in Japan. The exposition shows information with illustrations about the tests at the Semipalatinsk Test Site, Nevada- Semipalatinsk Anti-Nuclear Movement, tells about the historic decision of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to close the nuclear test site, and emphasizes the importance of the visit made in 2010 by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to the places where nuclear tests were carried out for 40 years.

2018 - Managing Director for Marketing and Sales at JSC NAC Kazatomprom Dauren Alybayev is appointed as Member of the Board of the World Nuclear Fuel Market (WNFM) .