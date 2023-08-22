August 22. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of August.

NAMES

Yuri Pya (1957) – Chairman of the Board of the Corporate Fund University Medical Center.

Born in Dzhambul city (today’s Taraz), he graduated from the Pirogov Moscow State Medical Institute, National Center of Cardiology of the Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan.

He was appointed to his recent post in August 2010.

Rapil Zhoshybayev (1963) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan.

Born in Dzhambul region, he graduated from the Kyrgyz State University, Saint-Petersburg University of Economy and Finance.

Between 2004 and 2007, he worked as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. From 2007 to 2013, he acted as an executive secretary of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. In 2013, he was Commissar of the EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition. Between 2013 and 2016, he served as the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. In 2016 and 2018, he was Commissar of the EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition.

Between 2018 and 2021, he headed the International Green Technology and Investment Projects Center.

He took up his recent post in April 2021.

Makhabbat Bekbossynova (1963) – First Deputy Chairwoman of the National Scientific Cardiac Surgery Center.

Born in Shymkent city, she graduated from the Sechenov First Moscow Medical Institute.

Yerlan Kanalimov (1982) – Chairman of the Maslikhat of Astana city.

Born in Tselinograd city, he graduated from the Astana Management Institute, Kazakh-Russian University.

He took up his recent post in January 2021.

Gani Nygymetov (1983) – Deputy Chief of Staff of the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in Aktobe region, he graduated from the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, received his master’s degree from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, gained his MPA degree from the Higher School of Business of Nazarbayev University and Duke University, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, and John F. Kennedy School of Government.

He took up his current post in January 2023.