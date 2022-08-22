August 22. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of August.

NAMES

Yuri Pya (1957) is the Chairman of the Board of the University Medical Centre Corporate Foundation.

Born in Dzhambul city (today’s Taraz) is a graduate of the Pirogov Moscow State Medical Institute, National Cardiological Center of the Healthcare Ministry of Kyrgyzstan.

He has been working since August 2020.

Mukhtar Ayubayev (1959) is the representative of the defense establishment of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Dhzambul Technological Institute of Light and Food Industries, courses of the USSR State Security Committee in Minsk, Kazakh University of Law and Humanities.

Rapil Zhoshybayev (1963) is the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan.

Born in Dzhambul region is a graduate of the Kyrgyz State University, Saint-Petersburg Economy and Finance University.

Has been serving since April 2021.

Makhabbat Bekbossynova (1963) is the 1st Deputy Chairwoman of the National Scientific Cardiac Surgery Center.

Born in Shymkent city is a graduate of the Sechenov 1st Moscow Medical Institute.

Has been appointed to the post in October 2010.

Gani Nygymetov (1983) is the state inspector of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

Born in Aktobe region is the graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Monterrey Institute of International Studies, The Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Business and Duke University, University of Pennsylvania, Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Has been working since August 2022.



