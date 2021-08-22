August 22. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of August.

– Chairman of the Board of the National Scientific Cardiac Surgery Center.

Born in Dzhambul city (today’s Taraz), he graduated from the Pirogov Moscow State Medical Institute, National Center of Cardiology of the Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan.

He was appointed to his recent post in 2010.

– Chairman of the Higher Command of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Dhzambul Technological Institute of Light and Food Industries, higher courses of the USSR State Security Committee in Minsk, Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.

– Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan.

Born in Dzhambul region, he graduated from the Kyrgyz State University, Saint-Petersburg University of Economy and Finance.

Between 2004 and 2007, he worked as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. From 2007 to 2013, he acted as an executive secretary of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. In 2013, he was Commissar of the EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition. Between 2013 and 2016, he served as the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. In 2016 and 2018, he was Commissar of the EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition.

Between 2018 and 2021, he headed the International Green Technology and Investment Projects Center.

He took up his recent post in April 2021.

– First Deputy Chairwoman of the National Scientific Cardiac Surgery Center.

Born in Shymkent city, she graduated from the Sechenov First Moscow Medical Institute.

– Chairman of the Board of the Fund of Financial Support for Agriculture.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Dulati Tarza State University, postgraduate course at the Kazakh Research Institute of Agricultural Economics and Rural Development, got master’s degree from University of Stirling under the Bolashak scholarship.

He was appointed to his recent post in June 2016.

– Secretary of the Maslikhat of Nur-Sultan city.

Born in Tselinograd city, he graduated from the Astana Management Institute, Kazakh-Russian University.

He took up his recent post in January 2021.