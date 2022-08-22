22 August 2022 07:00

August 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 22nd of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 22.

EVENTS

1909 – The collection of verses by Kazakh writer Mirzhakyp Dulatov «Oyan, Kazakh» is published in Ufa, Russia. All the books were eliminated, the author was taken into custody.

2009 – The book «The sign of equality» by renowned journalist of Kazinform news agency Sara Nurgaliyeva is presented at the Kazakh Embassy in Russia. The book features about Kazakh astronaut, people’s hero, hero of Russia Talgat Mussabayev.

2012 – Kazakh violinist Yerzhan Kulibayev, 25, becomes the winner of the 1st prize at the International Contest in Buenos Aires.

2015 – The conference dated to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate takes place at the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey. A photo exhibition featuring the history of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey and other landmark events in Kazakhstan was held as part of the conference.

2015 – «Altai – the golden cradle» international archeological expedition initiated by the International Turkic Academy in East Kazakhstan comes to an end.

2017 – The kobyz (a music instrument) statue is unearthed at the Korkyt ata memorial complex. It is dated back to the epoch of ogyz.

2017 – Kazakhstani figure skater Elizabet Tursynbayeva shows the best results at the tournament among the strongest figure skaters of Canada. Playing for Toronto CS&CC, she scored 59.08 points in the short program and 106.22 points in the freestyle program. The total of 165.30 let her outrank her rivals.

2019 – The I Central Asia Youth Festival takes place in Almaty.

2020 – The ceremony of opening of the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan takes place in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.