August 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 22nd of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 22.

DATES

International Day for victims of violence based on religion or belief designated by the UN General Assembly is observed annually on August 22. The Day comes right after the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism marked on August 21.

EVENTS

1832 – The official opening of the Akmola district command established on the right bank of the Ishym River in the center of the steppes takes place.

1909 – The collection of verses by Kazakh writer Mirzhakyp Dulatov «Oyan kazakh» (Wake up, Kazakhstan) is issued in Ufa, Russia.

2009 – The presentation of the book «The sign of equality» by renowned journalist of Kazakhinform news agency Sara Nurgaliyeva takes place at the residence of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia. The book tells about Kazakh astronaut, people’s hero, hero of Russia Talgat Mussabayev.

2012 – 12-year-old Kazakh violinist Yerzhan Kulibayev becomes the winner of the first prize at the International Contest in Buenos Aires.

2015 – The conference devoted to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate featuring the photo exhibition of thematic pictures on the bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey and other landmark events in Kazakhstan takes place at the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey.

2017 – Kazakhstani figure skater Elizabet Tursynbayeva is the leading scorer at the tournament among the Canada’s teams. Playing for Toronto CS&CC, the Kazakhstani scored 59.08 points in the short program and 106.22 points in the freestyle program.

2020 – The ceremony of opening of the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan takes place in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.