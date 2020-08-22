August 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 22nd of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 22.

EVENTS

1909 – A collection of poems penned by Mirzhakyp Dulatov Oyan, Kazak! (Wake up, Kazakh!) is published in Ufa (Russia). The title of the book is somewhat an address by the Kazakh intellectuals to the people at the start of the 20th century.

2009 – A presentation of the book by Kazakhstani journalist and Kazinform correspondent Sara Nurgaliyeva Znak ravenstva (Equal sign) is held at the Kazakh Embassy in Moscow, Russia. The book is dedicated to Kazakhstani cosmonaut Talgat Mussabayev.

2012 – Kazakhstani violinist Yerzhan Kulibayev wins the 1st prize at the international music contest in Buenos Aires. He also collects the $20,000-prize at the contest.

2014 – A commemorative plaque in memory of renowned Kazakh opera singer Yermek Serkebayev is unveiled in Almaty city.

2015 – A conference dedicated to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate is held at the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey. As part of the conference a photo exhibition depicting the history of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey is held.

2016 – A book by rector of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University Yerlan Sydykov Zhambyl. Poet of the Great Steppe in Serbian sees the light in Belgrade.

2017 – A statue of kobyz (Kazakh national instrument) is discovered not far from the Korkyt ata memorial complex. The artefact is situated in the area of the ancient port city Sortobe dating back to the IX-X centuries.

2019 – The first-ever Central Asian Youth Festival takes place in Almaty city. It brings together over 300 young people aged 18-29 from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey in the territory of Shymbulak ski resort.



