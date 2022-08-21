Go to the main site
    August 21. Today's Birthdays

    21 August 2022 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of August.

    NAMES

    Yerzhan Kazykhanov (1964) is the deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Leningrad State University, Diplomatic Academy of the Foreign Ministry of the USSR, India's International Relations Institute.

    Throughout his career served as Kazakh Foreign Minister, Kazakh Ambassador to Cuba, Austria, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the U.S.

    Has been acting since January 2022.

    Marat Kuldikov (1967) is the Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Semipalatinsk region is the graduate of the Kokshetau Technical Institute of the Emergency Situations Agency.

    Has been appointed to the post October 2020.

    Aigul Kydyrbayeva (1967) is the judge at the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

    She has two higher educations in the field of law and finance.

    Azamat Issayev (1984) is the general producer of Astana TV Channel.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.

    Has been working since August 2019.


