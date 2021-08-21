August 21. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of August.

NAMES

Yerzhan Kazykhanov (1964) is the special representative of Kazakh President for international cooperation.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Leningrad State University, Diplomatic Academy of the Foreign Ministry of the USSR, India's International Relations Institute.

Has been acting since April 2021.





Marat Kuldikov (1967) is the Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

Born in Semipalatinsk region is the graduate of the Kokshetau Technical Institute of the Emergency Situations Agency.

Has been appointed to the post last October.





Aigul Kydyrbayeva (1967) is the chairwoman of the specialized panel of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan. She has two higher educations in the field of law and finance.

Has been serving since November 2015.





Azamat Abdymomunov (1975) is the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Indiana University, the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, the John F. Kennedy School of Government, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT School of Engineering/MIT Sloan School of Management).





Azamat Issayev (1984) is the general producer of Astana TV Channel.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Abai Kazakh National Teacher’s Training University.

Has been working since 2019.



