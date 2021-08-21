August 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 21st of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 21.

DATES

International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism

The UN General Assembly instituted 21 August as the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism by its resolution 72/165 on December 19, 2017. This day was established to honor and support the victims and survivors of terrorism.

EVENTS

1947 –The center of the former Semipalatinsk polygon - Kurchatov - is established. Starting from its establishment and until the collapse of the USSR it has been a restricted-access town.

1991 – The Security Council of the Kazakh SSR is set up in order to ensure sovereignty as well as state, economic and ecological security of the Kazakh SSR. On June 17, 1993, it is reorganized into the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan joins the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

2000 – A monument to prominent Ukrainian poet and artist Taras Shevchenko is unveiled at the intersection of Dostyk Avenue and Shevchenko Street in Almaty city. It is designed by Ukrainian sculptor Vitaly Rozhik.

2004 – A new public association ‘ICOMOS in Kazakhstan’ is established in Almaty city. ICOMOS stands for the International Council on Monuments and Sites which seeks to preserve the world’s cultural heritage.

2012 – ‘KazMedia Center’ TV and Radio Complex opens its doors in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana). It hosts Kazakhstani TV channels and radio stations Khabar, Khabar 24, Kazakh TV, Qazaqstan, Balapan, Qazsport, Tamasha TV, Qazaq radiosy, Astana Radio, Shalkar Radio and more.

2014 – Kazakhstani cyclist and Olympic champion Aleksandr Vinokurov is honored with a medal for his contribution to the development of sports in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Then-Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly presents the medal to the cyclist.

2015 – Young Kazakhstani talent Daneliya Tuleshova wins the People’s Choice Award at the Kids New Wave 2015 Singing Competition at the age of 9.

2017 – Kazakhstani weightlifter Albert Linder wins gold at the Summer Universiade 2017 in Chinese Taipei.

2019 – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, welcomes the C5+1 High Level Meeting of Central Asian foreign ministers and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale. The C5+1 format serves as a multilateral mechanism of interaction between the five Central Asian countries and the U.S.

2020 – Well-known stage director, Soviet and Kazakh actor, art director of the Kuanyshbayev State Academic Music and Drama Theater Talgat Temenov is honored with the interstate prize «Start of Commonwealth».



