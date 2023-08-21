August 21. Kazinform's timeline of major event

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 21st of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 21.

EVENTS

1947 – The city of Kurchatov is established.

1991 – The Security Council of Kazakh SSR is founded.

1992 – Kazakhstan and Italy establish diplomatic relations. The Italian Embassy opened in 1996.

1992 – Kazakhstan joins the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

2000 – A monument to outstanding Ukrainian poet and artist Taras Shevchenko is unveiled in Almaty city.

2004 – A new public association ‘ICOMOS in Kazakhstan’ is established in Almaty city. ICOMOS known as the International Council on Monuments and Sites aims at preserving the world’s cultural heritage.

2009 – Music of Steppes and Nomad Girl monuments are established in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

2012 – KazMedia Center TV and Radio Complex opens in Nur-Sultan. Kazakhstani TV channels and radio stations Khabar, Khabar 24, Kazakh TV, Qazaqstan, Balapan, Qazsport, Tamasha TV, Qazaq radiosy, Astana Radio, Shalkar Radio and more are located there.

2014 – Kazakhstani cyclist and Olympic champion Aleksandr Vinokurov is awarded a medal for his contribution to the development of sports in Kazakhstan.

2015 – 9-year-old Kazakhstani talent Daneliya Tuleshova wins the People’s Choice Award at the Kids New Wave 2015 Singing Contest.

2017 – Kazakhstani weightlifter Albert Linder grabs gold medal at the Summer Universiade 2017

2019 – Astana hosts the C5+1 High Level Meeting of Central Asian foreign ministers and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale.

2020 – Well-known stage director, Soviet and Kazakh actor, art director of the Kuanyshbayev State Academic Music and Drama Theater Talgat Temenov is awarded with the Stars of Commonwealth interstate prize.