Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

August 21. Kazinform's timeline of major event

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 August 2023, 07:00
August 21. Kazinform's timeline of major event

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 21st of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 21.

EVENTS

1947 – The city of Kurchatov is established.

1991 – The Security Council of Kazakh SSR is founded.

1992 – Kazakhstan and Italy establish diplomatic relations. The Italian Embassy opened in 1996.

1992 – Kazakhstan joins the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

2000 – A monument to outstanding Ukrainian poet and artist Taras Shevchenko is unveiled in Almaty city.

2004 – A new public association ‘ICOMOS in Kazakhstan’ is established in Almaty city. ICOMOS known as the International Council on Monuments and Sites aims at preserving the world’s cultural heritage.

2009 – Music of Steppes and Nomad Girl monuments are established in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

2012 – KazMedia Center TV and Radio Complex opens in Nur-Sultan. Kazakhstani TV channels and radio stations Khabar, Khabar 24, Kazakh TV, Qazaqstan, Balapan, Qazsport, Tamasha TV, Qazaq radiosy, Astana Radio, Shalkar Radio and more are located there.

2014 – Kazakhstani cyclist and Olympic champion Aleksandr Vinokurov is awarded a medal for his contribution to the development of sports in Kazakhstan.

2015 – 9-year-old Kazakhstani talent Daneliya Tuleshova wins the People’s Choice Award at the Kids New Wave 2015 Singing Contest.

2017 – Kazakhstani weightlifter Albert Linder grabs gold medal at the Summer Universiade 2017

2019 – Astana hosts the C5+1 High Level Meeting of Central Asian foreign ministers and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale.

2020 – Well-known stage director, Soviet and Kazakh actor, art director of the Kuanyshbayev State Academic Music and Drama Theater Talgat Temenov is awarded with the Stars of Commonwealth interstate prize.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular