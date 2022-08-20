20 August 2022 08:00

August 20. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of August.

NAMES

– writer, ethologist, educator, professor, and PhD.

Born in Karaganda region, he is graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, Karaganda State University, and completed postgraduate studies at the Valikhanov Institute of History, Archology, and Ethnography.

In 2009, he worked as a senior researcher at the Eurasia Research Center of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University.

Khalimzhan Abdiraiymov (1965) – head of the interior audit service of KazMunayGas.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy.

He was appointed to his current post in November 2021.

Murat Abenov (1965) – member of the National Public Trust Council under the Kazakh President, President of the Serpin National Chamber of Education and Innovation.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute, Kazakh State Law Academy.

Marat Tassmaganbetov (1971) – first deputy governor of North Kazakhstan region.

Born in Kokchetavsk region, he is a graduate of the Kokshetau Agricultural Institute, Almaty Institute of Economics and Statistics.

In 2014 and 2019, he was Petropavlovsk city mayor.

He took up his current post in March 2019.