August 20. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of August.

NAMES

(1959) is the writer, ethnologist, teacher, professor and Doctor of Historical Sciences.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Karaganda State University.

Awarded The Best University Teacher 2012 title.









(1965) is the chief of staff of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget of Kazakhstan.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Akma-Ata Institute of National Economy.

Has been working since 2017.





(1965) is the member of the National Public Confidence Council under the Kazakh President, president of Serpin national chamber of education and innovations.

Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, Abai Kazakh Teacher’s Training Institute, Kazakh State Law Academy.









(1971) is the 1 st deputy Governor of North Kazakhstan.

Born in Kokchetav (today’s Akmola region) is the graduate of the Kokshetau Agriculture Institute, Almaty Institute of Economy and Statistics.

Has been acting since March 2019.









(1974) is the director at Yel Arna TV Chanel.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Zhurgenov Academy of Arts.













(1978) is the 1st Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Academy of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, Academy of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service.

Has been acting since December 2015.