August 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 20th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 20.

EVENTS

1963 – The Almaty Institute of National Economy is set up to train top economists.

1994 – A presentation of the first national multimedia training program named Historic artistic heritage of Kazakhs takes place.

1996 – The Shaken Aimanov Kazakhfilm film studio is restructured into the Sh.Aimanov Kazakh Film Factory (physical infrastructure) and the National Production Center of Kazakhstan (creative process, outreach to independent production studios).

2003 – The State Chamber Orchestra Ak zhauyn is founded.

2004 – The first issue of the international national magazine SHYNGYS is published in five languages including Kazakh, Russian, English, German and French.

2007 – Kazakhstani cyclist, silver medalist of the Olympic Games in Sydney, bronze winner of the Tour de France, merited master of sport of Kazakhstan Alexander Vinokurov receives a North Kazakhstan honorary citizen certificate

2010 – Kazpost puts into circulation the commemorative postage stamp devoted to the Constitution Day depicting the country’s national flag, national ornaments.

2012 – The Almaty cycling club is named after the Olympic Campion Alexander Vinokurov.

2012 – Kazakhstan establishes diplomatic relations with Solomon Islands.

2016 – Customs of the International Cross-border Cooperation Center Khorgos is officially launched on the Kazakh-Chinese border.

2016 – The design of medals of the 28th Winter Universiade 2017 is approved. The classical medals are covered in gold-, silver-, and bronze-stimulating metal.

2021 – The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan is moved to Almaty city, Kazakhstan.