August 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 20th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 20.

EVENTS

1963 – The Almaty Institute of National Economy is established to solve the problem of lack of economists in the country.

1994 – A presentation of the first national multimedia training program «Historical artistic heritage of the Kazakhs is held.

1996 – The Shaken Aimanov Kazakhfilm film studio is reorganized into the Shaken Aimanov Kazakh Film Factory and the National Production Center of Kazakhstan.

2003 – The State Chamber Orchestra ‘Ak zhauyn’ is established. Its first concert takes place on March 21, 2004 at the Congress Hall in Astana (now Nur-Sultan).

2004 – The first issue of the international national magazine ‘SHYNGYS’ in five languages, namely Kazakh, Russian, English, German and French, is released.

2007 – Kazakhstani cyclist, silver medalist of the Sydney Olympics, bronze winner of the Tour de France, decorated master of sport of Kazakhstan Alexander Vinokurov becomes an honorary citizen of North Kazakhstan region.

2010 – Kazpost puts into circulation the commemorative postage stamp dated to the Constitution Day.

2012 – ‘Almaty’ cycling club is named after Kazakhstan’s Olympic champion Alexander Vinokurov.

2012 – An exhibition ‘Nomads and their connections: ancient art and culture of Kazakhstan’ is unveiled at the Smithsonian Institution, the world’s largest museum in Washington, DC.

2012 – The Republic of Kazakhstan establishes diplomatic relations with Solomon Islands.

2013 – Kazakhstan’s delegation consisting mainly of Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools’ students takes part in the international conference ‘Wikimania-2013’ in Hong Kong.

2016 – Customs of the Khorgos International Cross-Border Cooperation Center begins its work officially at the Kazakh-Chinese border.

2016 – Final design of medals for the 28th Winter Universiade 2017 is approved.

2018 – Kazakhstani teenager Lyubov Dudnichenko takes 1st place at the 33rd China adolescents science and technology innovation contest.

2020 – ‘World of Al-Farabi’ center is unveiled at the Palace of Schoolchildren in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.



