August 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 20th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 20.

1963 – Alma-Ata Institute ofNational Economy is established.

1994 – The capital of Kazakhstanhosts a presentation of the first national multimedia programme Historical and Artistic Legacy of theKazakhs. The electronic version of the textbook becomes a part of Culture through Education serieslaunched by Yerlan Aryn.

1996 – Kazakhfilm Creative andProduction Association is reorganized into the Sh.Aimanov Kazakh Film Studiosand the National Production Center of Kazakhstan.

2003 – Ak Zhauyn State Chamber Orchestra is established. Its firstconcert is held on March 21, 2004 at the Congress Hall in Nur-Sultan.

2004 – First edition of SHYGYSInternational National Magazine in Kazakh, Russian, German, English and Frenchlanguages is published. The magazine has received an internationalregistration in Paris, an internationalcertificate at the World Congress of Orientalists and a recognition among theCIS and non-CIS countries.

2007 – Kazakhstani cyclist, silvermedalist of the Sydney Olympic Games, bronze medalist of the Tour de France AlexanderVinokourov is awarded the Certificate of Honorary Citizen of the NorthKazakhstan region.

2010 – JSC KazPost introduces a jubilee postalstamp devoted to the Day of Constitution.

2012 – Almaty Cycling Club is named after Olympic champion Alexander Vinokourov.

2012 – Exhibition The Nomads and Their Communication: Ancient Art and Culture ofKazakhstan is opened at the Freerand Arthur M. Sackler galleries of the Smithsonian Institution. More than 150 exhibits areshowcased at the event.

2012 – Kazakhstan establishes diplomatic relations withSolomon Islands.

2013 – A mazar in honor of outstanding persons of the18th century – great ruler of the Middle Juz Sultanbet Sultan and hisdescendants Iman and Zhantemir – is unveiled in Abzhan village of Aktogay municipality(Karaganda region).

2013 – A delegation of Kazakhstan consistingmostly of schoolchildren (members of Wiki-clubs functioning at NazarbayevIntellectual Schools) participates in the Wikimania 2013 internationalconference in Hong Kong. The delegationalso meets with Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia and inspirer of the world’sWiki-community.

2015 – For the first time Kazakhstan hosts the Warrior of the Commonwealth competitionof the International Army Games. Military servicemen from Kazakhstan, Armenia,Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan compete in 6 contests. Kazakh teamis recognized an absolute winner of the event. Belarusian and Russian teamsbecome the second and third respectively.

2016 – The Customs Service of the KhorgosInternational Centre for Near-Border Trade officially begins its work.

2016 – Kazakhstani Lyubov Dudchenko is namedthe best at the CASTIC China Adolescents Science and Technology Innovation Contest in Chóngqìng (China). Lyubov Dudchenko wins money rewards from the Gao Shichi Foundation and Chóngqìng-based Sanray Company.