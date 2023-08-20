Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    August 20. Kazinform's timeline of major event

    20 August 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 20th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 20.

    EVENTS

    1963 – The Almaty Institute of National Economy is established in Kazakhstan.

    1994 – A presentation of the first national multimedia training program named Historic artistic heritage of Kazakhs takes place.

    1996 – The Shaken Aimanov Kazakhfilm film studio is restructured into the Shaken Aimanov Kazakh Film Factory and the National Production Centre of Kazakhstan.

    2003 – The State Chamber Orchestra Ak zhauyn is founded.

    2004 – The first issue of the international national magazine SHYNGYS is published in five languages including Kazakh, Russian, English, German and French.

    2010 – Kazpost releases the commemorative postage stamp devoted to the Constitution Day depicting the country’s national flag, national ornaments.

    2012 – The Almaty cycling club is named after Olympic Champion Alexander Vinokurov.

    2012 – Kazakhstan establishes diplomatic relations with the Solomon Islands.

    2016 – The Customs of the International Cross-border Cooperation Centre Khorgos officially starts its work on the Kazakh-Chinese border.

    2016 – The design of medals of the 28th Winter Universiade 2017 is approved.

    2018 – Kazakhstani Lyubov Dudchenko wins first place at the CASTIC-2018 (The 33 China adolescents science &technology innovation contest).

    2021 – The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan moves to Almaty city, Kazakhstan.

    2022 – Qazaq TV rebrands revealing its name to JIBEK JOLY. Currently it is the part of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    August 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    3 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    4 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    5 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador