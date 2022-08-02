August 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of August.

NAMES

Makhmud Kassymbekov (1952) – head of the Office of the First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy.

Born in Shu city, Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute, Almaty National Economy Institute, Almaty High Party School.

In 1990, he worked as a department head at the Office of the Kazakh SSR President. Between 1990-1994, he headed the general department of the Office of the Kazakh President and Cabinet of Ministers. From 1994 to 1996, he headed the general department of the Office and Administration of the Kazakh President. In 1996 and 2002, he was the head of the Office of the Kazakh President. In 2014, he served as the acting head of the LIbrary of the First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation.

He took up his current post in March 2019.

Vladimir Lyutov (1956) – deputy chairman of the Board of QazExpoCongress.

He is a graduate of the Tselinograd Combine of Road Building Materials and Reinforced Concrete Structures , Tselinograd Civil Engineering Institute.

Between 2015 and 2019, he worked as Deputy Chairman of the Astana EXPO 2017 National Company.

He took up his current post in December 2019.





Galymzhan Abdykalikov (1964) - deputy governor of Akmola region.

Born in Akmola region, he twice graduated from the Konayev Tselinograd Agricultural Institute.

He was appointed to his current post in July 2019.





Askar Zhumagaliyev (1972) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Netherlands, Permanent Representatives of Kazakhstan to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Born in Orenburg region, he graduated from the Sverdlovsk Suvorov Military College, Kharkiv Higher Military Command Engineering School of Missile Forces, Almaty Power Engineering Institute, Kazakh National Technical University, and Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.

Between 2017 and 2018, he was Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. In 2018 and 2019, he acted as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan – Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan. From 2019 to 2020, he was the Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in September 2020.





Beibitkul Karimova (1972) - rector of the Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda State University.

Born in Almaty region, she is a graduate of the Kazakh State Women's Pedagogical Institute.

She took up her current post in 2020.



