August 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of August.

– a Kazakh Statesman.

Born in Kokshetau region, he graduated from the Kazakh Rural Mechanization and Electrification College, High Komsomol School under the Central Committee of the Komsomol in Moscow, Tselinograd Agricultural Institute.

Between 2014 and 2016, he served as Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist People’s Party of Kazakhstan. In 2016 and 2021, he was Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 6th convocation, member of the Committee on Economic Reform and Regional Development of the Majilis of Parliament.





– head of the Office of the First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy.

Born in Shu city, Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute, Almaty National Economy Institute, Almaty High Party School.

In 1990, he worked as a department head at the Office of the Kazakh SSR President. Between 1990-1994, he headed the general department of the Office of the Kazakh President and Cabinet of Ministers. From 1994 to 1996, he headed the general department of the Office and Administration of the Kazakh President. In 1996 and 2002, he was a head of the Office of the Kazakh President.





– deputy chairman of the Board of QazExpoCongress.

He is a graduate of the Tselinograd Combine of Road Building Materials and Reinforced Concrete Structures , Tselinograd Civil Engineering Institute.

Between 2015 and 2019, he worked as Deputy Chairman of the Astana EXPO 2017 National Company.

He took up his current post in December 2019.

Askar Zhumagaliyev (1972) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Netherlands, Permanent Representatives of Kazakhstan to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Born in Orenburg region, he graduated from the Sverdlovsk Suvorov Military College, Kharkov Higher Military Command Engineering School of Missile Forces, Almaty Power Engineering Institute, Kazakh National technical University, Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.

Between 2017 and 2018, he was Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. In 2018 and 2019, he acted as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan – Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan. From 2019 to 2020, he was Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

Galym Amerkhodzhayev (1978) – Chairman of the Board of the Life Insurance Company State Annuity Company.

He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law University, received a МВА degree at the Financial University under the Russian Federation Government, and trained under the SABIT insurance program for Central Asia.

He took up his current post in June 2016.