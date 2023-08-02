Go to the main site
    August 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    2 August 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 2nd of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 2.

    EVENTS

    2016 – Kazakhstan is placed 7th among Asian countries in terms of the development of e-government according to the UN report.

    2016 – Kazakhstan signs the Paris Climate Agreement at the UN headquarters in New York.

    2021 - West Kazakhstan native Rayana Akdavletova wins the 70.3kg gold at the MMA Youth Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

    2021 - Kazakhstan and the office of the International Organization for Migration sign a memorandum of cooperation on labor migration and combat against human trafficking.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Related news
