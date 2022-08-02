Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
August 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
2 August 2022 07:00

August 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 2nd of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 2.

EVENTS

2016 – Kazakhstan is ranked 7th among Asian countries in terms of the development of e-government according to the UN report.

2016 – Kazakhstan signs the Paris Climate Agreement at the UN headquarters in New York.

2021 - Rayana Akdavletova from West Kazakhstan region wins the 70.3kg gold at the MMA Youth Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

2021 - Kazakhstan and the office of the International Organization for Migration sign a memorandum of cooperation on labor migration and combat against human trafficking.


Related news
July 30. Today's Birthdays
July 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 29. Today's Birthdays
Read also
Kazakh yurt unveils in Baku
January riots in Kazakhstan: 286 suspects in custody
Seoul to hold beauty expo next month
Qazaq Kuresi tournament brings together 19 countries
July 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Almaty to host Kazakhstan Junior Table Tennis Championships
July 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Popular
1 10 patients with COVID-19 critically ill – Healthcare Ministry
2 Cold spell heading to Kazakhstan
3 Kazakhstan’s population may exceed 27 mln by 2050
4 2,414 new COVID-19 cases registered countrywide in 24h
5 Kazakh popular actress to compete in Mrs Globe Kazakhstan pageant

News

Archive