August 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Adlet Seilkhanov
2 August 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 2nd of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 2.

EVENTS

2007 – The presentation of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan attended by prominent public and political figures, reps of academic and business circles takes place in Seoul, South Korea. During the event, the two books «N.A. Nazarbayev – the founder of the Kazakhstani model of inter-ethnic and inter-national accord» and «N.A. Nazarbayev. Policy of Peace and Accord» in Korean were presented.

2016 – Kazakhstan is ranked 7th among Asian countries in terms of the development of e-government according to the UN report.

2016 – Kazkahstan signs the Paris Climate Agreement at the UN headquarters in New York.


