Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    August 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    2 August 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 2.

    EVENTS

    2007 - Prominent political figures and statesmen of Kazakhstan takes part in the presentation of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan in Seoul. Two books of the First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev in Korean are presented there.

    2016 – According to the UN, Kazakhstan ranks 7th in Asia in terms of e-government development. Kazakhstan stands 33rd in the UN global ranking surpassing all CIS member states.

    2016 – Kazakhstan signs the Paris Climate Agreement at the UN headquarters in New York.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region