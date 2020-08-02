August 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 2.

EVENTS

2007 - Prominent political figures and statesmen of Kazakhstan takes part in the presentation of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan in Seoul. Two books of the First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev in Korean are presented there.

2016 – According to the UN, Kazakhstan ranks 7th in Asia in terms of e-government development. Kazakhstan stands 33rd in the UN global ranking surpassing all CIS member states.

2016 – Kazakhstan signs the Paris Climate Agreement at the UN headquarters in New York.