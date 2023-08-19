August 19. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of August.

NAMES

Askhat Zhumagali (1979) –Chairman of the Anti-corruption Agency of Kazakhstan.

Born in Arkalyk city, Kostanay region, he is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

He was appointed to his current post in April 2023.

Mazhit Samitov (1985) – Head of the Secretariat of the State Secretary of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Korkyt ata Kyzylorda State University.

He took up his current post in August 2021.