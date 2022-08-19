August 19. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of August.

NAMES

Marat Zhylanbayev (1963) – first and only athlete in history of mankind to run across the largest deserts of Asia, Africa, Australia, and Americas.

Over his sports career, Marat ran over 160 thousand kilometers.

He holds Guinness records for 23 marathons in 23 days, 30 marathons in 15 days, 75 marathons in 12 months, 266 marathons in one year, ascending the Elbrus peak in seven days, running across the Karakum desert (1,200km in 20 days), the Sahara in 24 days, the Victoria Desert (1,700km in 24 days), and the Nevada Desert (1,218km in 17 days).

Dinara Kulibayeva (1967) – director of the Nursultan Nazarbayev Education Fund.

Born in Temirtau city, Karaganda region, she is a graduate of the Lunacharsky State Institute of Theatre Arts, received her master’s degree from KIMEP.

Askhat Zhumagali (1979) – Deputy Chairman of the Anti-corruption Agency of Kazakhstan.

Born in Arkalyk city, Kostanay region, he is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

He was appointed to his current post in March 2022.

Mazhit Samitov (1985) – Head of the Secretariat of the State Secretary of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Korkyt ata Kyzylorda State University.

He took up his current post in August 2021.



