August 19. Today's Birthdays

One and only athlete in the history of mankind who run through the largest deserts in Asia, Africa, Australian and Americawas born in 1963 in Karaganda region. After losing his parents at the age of 7, Marat became an orphan. After graduating from the Sports College and serving in the Soviet Army, Marat exhausted his body with tough workouts and set new world records one after another. He became one of the most resilient persons in the world. His name first appeared in the Guinness World Records in 1990.

Director of the Nursultan Nazarbayev Education Foundation Dinara KULIBAYEVA was born in 1967 in Karaganda region. She is a graduate of the Lunacharskiy State Institute of Theatrical Arts and the KIMEP. Throughout her career, Mrs Kulibayeva helmed Children’s Charity Fund «Bobek». She has been a member of the Board of Directors of «Abylaikhan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages» JSC since 2001.

Akim (governor) of Pavlodar region Yerzhan IMANSLYAM was born in 1972 in Pavlodar region. He is a graduate of the Red Army Agricultural College, the Kazakh Institute of Law and International Relations, the Innovative Eurasian University and the Abai Kokshetau University. Prior to taking up his recent post in July 2021 he was the akim (mayor) of Pavlodar city.