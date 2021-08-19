August 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 19th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 19.

EVENTS

1992 – Kazakhstan joins WHO to become its 180 th member state.

1992 – Kazakhstan and Portugal exchange notes on establishment of diplomatic relations.

1993 – Kazakhstan and Slovak Republic establish diplomatic relations.

2011 – An official signing ceremony of the agreement on the foundation of the Central Asian center for emergency response and disaster risk reduction takes place in Almaty.

2012 – The Boxing Centre in Karaganda is named after Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev.

2014 – Great Value Colleges study shows that Al Farabi Kazakh National University joins the top 50 most technologically developed universities of the world ranking 31st.

2015 – The 1st international archeological expedition Altai – golden cradle kicks off in East Kazakhstan.

2016 – The Kazakh National bank puts into circulation commemorative silver coins Haloxylon, Fauna and Flora series.

2018 – Four Kazakh pupils win big at 10th UCMAS national mental arithmetic competition in Jordan.

2018 – Kazakhstan’s fencer Dmitry Alexanin, 26, takes the first place at the Asian Games in Indonesia.



